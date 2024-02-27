Home

Vicky Kaushal Praises Katrina Kaif To Help Him Get Mature Post-Marriage, ‘I Had Different Perspective…’

Bollywood actor Vicky Kushal in a recent interview spoke highly of his wife Katrina Kaif. He also pointed out that how he like a stubborn person and Katrina helps him to see life from a different perspective. Read along.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal who was last seen in the war biopic, Sam Bahadur. In a recent interaction with GQ India, the Dunki co-star talked about his relationship with his wife Katrina Kaif, and revealed that felt, “absolutely content” around her. Vicky also talked about getting more mature after marrying his wife. Vicky Kaushal highly spoke of his wife indicating her as his “home” and mentioning the feeling of being with the right person hits differently for the actor. He further pulled Katrina’s leg indicating that she is more of an emotional and soft person and he is the stubborn kid in the house. Read along.

Vicky Kaushal Speaks Highly of Wife Katrina, ‘I Had Different Perspective…’

During the conversation with the media house, Vicky Kaushal was asked about how he feels with his wife, Katrina Kaif. To this, Vicky Kaushal expressed, “I’d go so far as to say that the amount I’ve matured in the last two and a half years [post marriage] is way more than I did in the first 33 years of my life. And 8 out of 10 times I’ve realized, ‘Oh, there was a different perspective to this but I was too stuck on mine’. From the silliest things, like what food to order online to where to vacation to more serious subjects, we have elaborate discussions on everything, and only when it works for both of us do we decide what to do. Imagine it’s your day off. It’s raining outside (sic).”

Vicky further revealed, “A beautiful calm has taken over and there’s nothing, absolutely nothing that is making you fear a future or regret the past. You’re just present. You feel absolutely content. When I’m with her, that’s what happens (sic).”

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal Finds THIS Thing Of Katrina Very Impressive, ‘With her…’

Continuing Vicky’s conversation, he talked about the qualities his ife Katrina portrays. He added, “I don’t feel like rushing anywhere. It’s simply the best feeling. I used to think the day I met the person who I could sit silently with for hours and not feel the silence, that was going to be my person (sic).”

Vicky further expressed, “With Katrina, it’s that feeling. She’s home….The feeling of being loved, being taken care of, and in return, caring and loving someone deeply, I just love that aspect of love. Emotionally, rationally, when I’m with her, I feel, ye sahi hai (this is right) (sic).”

Vicky Admits Katrina Kaif Is ‘Romantic’

Vicky mentioned that since the early days of their relationship, there has been a “thrilling excitement every time we saw each other (sic),” and even now, two and a half years into marriage, “that sensation remains unchanged (sic).” He also noted that he has never been very openly romantic, but Katrina “brings out that side of me (sic).” Also, it is to be noted that Vicky admitted that he is more of a stubborn person and Katrina helps him to see things from a different perspective of life.

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, 2021, in a private fort at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

