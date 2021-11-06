New Delhi: Amidst the wedding rumours of Bollywood’s most-loved pair, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, an old video from 2019 is doing the rounds on the internet in which Vicky Kaushal is seen proposing marriage to Katrina Kaif at an awards function.Also Read - Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif’s Diwali Release Rings in Rs 26 Crore

Interestingly, Salman Khan was also present at the event and gave an epic reaction to Vicky's proposal on stage. The video has now gone viral again on social media, while Vicky and Katrina's fans are eagerly awaiting their wedding.

In the adorable video, Vicky can be seen asking Katrina, "Why don't you find a nice boy like Vicky Kaushal and get married to him? The season of weddings is going on, so I thought, you might want to do the same. So, I thought I should ask you." To this, Katrina instantly responds with, "What?" Between some awkward expressions, the music of Salman Khan's song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi starts playing.

Then Vicky sings “Mujhse shaadi karogi” while blushing constantly. Katrina too, smiles, but says, “Himmat nahin hai (I don’t have the courage).”

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cherry & Grapes 🍧 (@popsixcles)

According to the rumoured wedding reports, Katrina and Vicky are all set to tie the knots in Rajasthan between December 7 and 9. While there is no official confirmation yet from the two actors, fans are super excited for their wedding.

Meanwhile there are also reports that Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur.