Vicky Kaushal REACTS to Aamir Khan’s third wedding with Gauri Spratt says: ‘Acha… I just…’

Vicky Kaushal had an unexpected reaction when asked about Aamir Khan's wedding with Gauri Spratt. Here's what the actor said after hearing the news and his warm message for the newlyweds.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/vicky-kaushal-reacts-to-aamir-khans-third-wedding-with-gauri-spratt-says-acha-i-just-wish-them-all-the-best-8464575/ Copy

Vicky Kaushal surprised by Aamir Khan's wedding (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan is all set to begin a new chapter in his personal life as the Bollywood superstar prepares to marry his longtime partner Gauri Spratt, on July 5. The actor recently confirmed that the wedding will be a private ceremony attended only by close family members and friends. Amid the excitement surrounding the announcement, Vicky Kaushal also reacted to the news while attending a film screening in Mumbai. The actor appeared pleasantly surprised when informed about Aamir’s wedding plans and immediately congratulated the couple, saying he was genuinely happy for them as they prepare to tie the knot.

Vicky Kaushal’s surprise reaction to Aamir Khan’s wedding

Vicky Kaushal attended the special screening of ace director Rajkumar Hirani‘s OTT series Pritam and Pedro in Mumbai, where Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan were also present. During his interaction with the media, Vicky was informed that Aamir had officially confirmed his wedding with Gauri Spratt on July 5. Caught by surprise, Vicky responded with a smile and said, “Acha? I just wish them all the best and I’m so happy for them.” His brief yet warm response quickly grabbed attention on social media, with many fans appreciating the actor’s heartfelt wishes for the couple.

See Vicky Kuashal’s viral video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Aamir Khan confirms July 5 wedding with Gauri Spratt

Following the screening, Aamir Khan also interacted with the media and officially spoke about his upcoming wedding. The actor confirmed that he and Gauri Spratt will get married on July 5 in an intimate ceremony at his home. Speaking about the celebrations, Aamir shared that it will be a very small wedding with only both families and a few close friends in attendance. He described July 5 as a very special day for both of them and said they wanted to keep the occasion simple while seeking everyone’s blessings as they begin this new journey together.

How did Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt meet?

Aamir Khan first introduced Gauri Spratt to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations earlier this year. The actor revealed that they had first met nearly 25 years ago before eventually losing touch. Years later, they reconnected through family, and what began as friendship slowly developed into a committed relationship.

Since making their relationship public, the couple have been seen together at several events, often drawing attention from fans and photographers. Aamir has also spoken openly about finding peace and companionship with Gauri, describing their relationship as a natural progression in his life.

What’s next for Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan?

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is preparing for Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in January 2027. Meanwhile, he will also appear in Mahavatar, an upcoming mythological action epic starring Vicky Kaushal as Lord Parashurama, the eternal warrior of dharma. Directed by Amar Kaushik, this grand VFX spectacle is also set to hit theatres in 2027.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is gearing up as producer for the release of his upcoming production Batwara 1947, directed by legendary Rajkumar Santoshi. The period drama features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh and Khushi Hajare in important roles and is slated to release in theatres on August 14, 2026.