Vicky Kaushal Reveals Katrina Kaif Holds Weekly Budget Meetings: ‘My Role Is…’

Vicky Kaushal revealed that Katrina Kaif's simplicity is the most "hatke" thing about her.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are among the cutest couples in Bollywood. The two actors have always been vocal about their support for each other. Be it dropping sweet comments on Instagram or praising their spouse’s performances, Vicky and Katrina never fail to give us major couple goals. Vicky Kaushal recently opened up on a habit of Katrina Kaif that he loves being a witness to. The actor, who is basking in the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, spilled the beans on his relationship with Katrina in an interview. Speaking to News Tak recently, Vicky revealed that Katrina Kaif holds weekly budget meetings with the house staff. He also joked about his role in the discussions.

“The most fun experience is when she (Katrina Kaif) holds a meeting in the house every week, or every other week. She gets the entire staff together and discusses the budget of the house. She takes account of how the money is being spent, the expenses and it’s a great thing. But when that discussion happens, I enjoy it. I’m in the audience and I sit with popcorn,” Vicky Kaushal revealed.

Vicky Kaushal also compared his relationship with Katrina to “paranthe weds pancake”. “Both are the same in a way but she loves pancakes. I love paranthe,” the Raazi star explained. He also revealed that Katrina loves eating paranthe made by his mother.

Talking about the most “hatke” thing about Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal said it is her simplicity that sets her apart. “Everybody knows Katrina Kaif as a star, but when you know her as a human being, she is a simple and basic girl who loves simplicity. She is a very no-fuss girl in that sense,” he added.

Vicky was all praise for his wife’s performances. The Masaan actor revealed that he gets scared whenever he has to show a clip of his dance rehearsals to Katrina Kaif because she “points out 36,000 mistakes.”

Vicky Kaushal’s Upcoming Projects

Vicky Kaushal is set to feature next in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. The actor will also appear in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam opposite Triptii Dimri and Sanya Malhotra. Vicky also has The Great Indian Family by Vijay Krishna Acharya in the pipeline.

