Gangubai Kathiawadi Review: Vicky Kaushal is among the first few celebrities to talk about Alia Bhatt’s latest film release, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor had attended a special screening of the film on Wednesday night. Vicky took to her Instagram stories to talk about the film. Sharing the film’s poster featuring Alia as the titular character, Vicky wrote, “Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in this film. SLB sir you are a master! And Alia Bhatt don’t even know what to say about you…breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off. Big Screen Cinema Magic. Don’t miss!”Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Screening Pics And Videos: Rekha Does Namaste, Alia Bhatt-Deepika Padukone Wear White Saree, Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter Arrive Together

Vicky Kaushal was spotted at the film screening on Wednesday. He was in a white shirt-trousers. Deepika Padukone, Rekha, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday too had attended the screening. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Controversy: Supreme Court Suggests to Change Name of Alia Bhatt Starrer

Here’s the post shared by Vicky Kaushal:

Riteish Deshmukh also shared his reaction after watching the film. He wrote, “Saw #GangubaiKathiawadi last night!!! Another magical experience.. #SanjayLeelaBhansali is an absolute master storyteller. Every frame in the film has perfection written all over it. @aliaa08 you are gold! You are a fantastic actor but you have outdone yourself as Gangubai.” Talking about the production, cinematography and details, Riteish wrote, “Cinematography by Sudeep Chaterjee is the bomb..Dialogues, Choreography, production design, music..are top notch, everyone in the film got their A game into play. @ajaydevgn ’s entry and every dialogue is seeti maar. Watch it on the big screen-Don’t miss it #GangubaiKathiawadi”. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence on Little Girl's Viral Video That Kangana Ranaut Objected to | Exclusive

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is an adaptation of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, written by Hussain Zaidi. The storyline of the film is about Gangubai who becomes a prominent political figure in Kamathipura, Mumbai. Apart from Alia, the movie features Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Ajay Devgn appears as mafia don Karim Lala.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to be released in theatres Friday, February 25.