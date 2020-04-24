Bollywood’s most sought-after heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, who came to limelight with his terrific performance in Masaan, and then later Raman Raghav and Raazi to name a few, has shared a beautiful poem written by one of his fans about his journey in Bollywood as an actor. Talking about his hard work from debut film Masaan to his biggest blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, the fan also made a collage of his five characters from various films. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Reveals he Has Experienced Sleep Paralysis Couple of Times, Says 'It's Damn Scary'

The poem shared by Vicky's fan talks about how he gave up a job opportunity to fulfill his dreams in Bollywood. He mentioned how badly the actor wanted to be on the film sets and never gave up. The poem revolves around his five most popular characters: Deepak in Masaan, Iqbal in Raazi, Kamli in Sanju, Vicky in Manmarziyaan and Vihaan in Uri.

The fan also mentioned how his father's advice, mother's aloo ke paranthe and brother's support were by his side as he climbed the ladder of success.

While reposting the poem, Vicky Kaushal replied to his fan, “this is really sweet. Thank You!”

Read the poem here:

Vicky’s fans started pouring in love and wished him the best for his success. Referring to the five characters, a fan wrote, “And you rocked each one of them.” Another wrote, “You deserve every inch of the success”. Third one commented, “All time something different. How?”