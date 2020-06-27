Actor Vicky Kaushal is set to play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in an upcoming Meghna Gulzar-directed biopic. He calls “this journey” very special. Vicky tweeted a small clip that starts with Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and moves on to the on-screen version as he portrays it. Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal Share Beautiful Pics of Sunset After Cyclone Nisarga Hit Mumbai

“In rememberence of one of India’s finest- Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. This journey is going to be very special with @meghnagulzar @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies #BhavaniIyer @iShantanuS @bharatrawail,” he captioned it on the occasion of death anniversary of the legend on June 27. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal’s Hilarious Response to Handshakes And High Fives Will Leave You in Splits- Watch

Director Meghna Gulzar also shared: “In Remembrance of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. An honour and an experience I am so looking forward to! With @vickykaushal09 as the inimitable soldier and gentleman.@RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies #BhavaniIyer @iShantanuS @bharatrawail” Also Read - Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: From Rumoured GF Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani, Celebs Pour Wishes For Uri Actor

Producer Ronnie Screwvala remembered the war hero and posted the new video, “Remembering the legendary Field Marshal #SamManekshaw on his death anniversary. We cannot wait to bring his incredible journey to you. @vickykaushal09 @meghnagulzar @bharatrawail @RSVPMovies #BhavaniIyer @ishantanus.”

View this post on Instagram A huge honour and an even bigger responsibility. #FieldMarshalSamManekshaw A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Jun 27, 2020 at 4:12am PDT

Field Marshal Manekshaw, or Sam Bahadur as he was popularly known, was born on April 3, 1914.

He cheated death on a few occasions, both on the battlefield and away from it. He, however, lived on to be a nonagenarian dying in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, on June 27, 2008. The Field Marshal led the country to victory against Pakistan in 1971.

Vicky had said earlier: “He is a true legend that this country has produced. It’s an honour of the highest order for me to get an opportunity to play the part of Field Marshal Manekshaw. I am excited for that film.”