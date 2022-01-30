Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal is very active on social media and frequently shares pictures and videos with his fans. The actor shared a meme that quickly went viral on Sunday. The Indian U-19 Cricket Team played against Bangladesh, and while the scoreboard was being displayed, Vicky Kaushal’s name appeared on the screen by chance. His fans began spamming URI star with the hilarious meme as soon as it caught their attention.Also Read - Stunning Pictures From Narmada Ghats Where Sara Ali Khan-Vicky Kaushal Are Currently Shooting

The scoreboard displayed the initials of Indian players Vicky Ostwal and Kaushal Tambe on the screen, sparking a flood of memes about the ‘URI’ actor on social media. This quickly piqued the actor’s interest, and he responded on his Instagram story. He wrote along with a snippet of the India vs. Bangladesh Under-19 World Cup 2022 scoreboard, “Thank you internet for spamming me with this today. Best wishes Team India U19.” Also Read - Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan’s Untitled Film Completes It’s First Filming Schedule | See Pics

Take a look:

Also Read - 9 Most Dazzling And Costly Wedding Rings Worn by Bollywood Actresses

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal recently completed filming on his upcoming romantic drama with Sara Ali Khan. The Laxman Utekar-directed film began production in December in Indore. In addition, the actor will appear in Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Govinda Naam Mera,’ which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

He also has ‘Sam Bahadur,’ a biopic about Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, directed by Meghna Gulzar. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh will also be seen reuniting for this film following their blockbuster hit ‘Dangal,’ which they co-starred in with Aamir Khan.

(With inputs from ANI)