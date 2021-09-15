Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to unleash his adventurous side. The actor will be seen in Into The Wild With Bear Grylls show. As reported, Vicky will explore the wild with British adventurer Bear Grylls in the Maldives. The statement read, the two will soon head to an ocean paradise for the shoot. A few days ago, the makers of the Discovery’s show roped in actor Ajay Devgn for one of the upcoming episodes of the new season of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.Also Read - Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: Ajay Devgn To Go On Adventurous Ride With The Host | Deets Inside

Ajay is already in the Maldives. The previous seasons of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls had featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

This year, Vicky Kaushal completed nine years in the industry. He began his career as an assistant director in Anurag Kashyap's 2012 crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur. The same year he made his screen debut with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. Three years later, he starred in a lead role in Neeraj Ghaywan's critically acclaimed and much-feted film Masaan where he starred alongside Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Sardar Uddham Singh, Takht and Sam Bahadur.