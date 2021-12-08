Ranthambore: The celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s family are coming closer as the pre-wedding festivities proceed at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. As per the latest report by India Today, Katrina Kaif’s mother Suzane Turquotto has invited Vicky Kaushal’s parents and their would-be son-in-law to their London home. As the planning goes, Te family has decided to visit Katrina’s home in London in January next year.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif's Sangeet Ceremony: Harrdy Sandhu, Aastha Gill, Toshi Sabri Reach Jaipur For Musical Night

On Tuesday night, Vicky and Katrina hosted a grand sangeet night which was followed by the mehendi ceremony. The celebrity mehendi artist, Veena Nagda applied mehendi to the bride. Moreover, the couple’s sangeet was headlined by the Punjabi band RDH comprising of Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur. Also Read - Ek Vo Din The! Jab Vicky Kaushal Made His First Instagram Post For Wife Katrina Kaif

Katrina-Vicky Haldi Ceremony:

Katrina and Vicky’s Haldi ceremony was held today afternoon. After the tasty breakfast, the guests and the bride and the groom headed to their respective rooms to get ready. The haldi ceremony was followed by a grand lunch which included 30 dishes from various international and local cuisines.As per the insider, “There will be two haldi ceremonies. Today, Katrina’s sisters and their husbands, along with other relatives, will participate in the haldi. For them, this will be a new experience. Tomorrow (December 9), there will be a traditional haldi ceremony before the wedding. Vicky Kaushal will be a part of the haldi on December 9.” Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Invite Leaks Online, RSVP Sunny Kaushal | See Viral Card

Vicky Kaushal had also lent his car to Katrina’s family to make the intercity travel easy.

Several celebrities including Vicky Kaushal’s childhood friend Malavika Mohanan, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Aastha Gill, Toshiba Sabri, DJ Chetas, among others reached Jaipur today for the big fatPunjabi wedding.