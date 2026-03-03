Vicky Kaushal wins Zee Cine Awards 2026 for Chhaava, netizens question Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar miss: ' How did...'

The stage glittered, the applause was loud, and the cameras caught every smile, but the real drama began after the lights dimmed. At the Zee Cine Awards 2026, Vicky Kaushal was announced as Best Actor for his powerful performance in Chhaava. It was a big moment for the actor, who portrayed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on screen. The historical epic struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. Yet, within minutes of his win, social media platforms were buzzing, and not everyone was clapping.

Many fans believed the award should have gone to Ranveer Singh for Dhurandhar.

Social media divided over the best actor win

As soon as Vicky’s name was announced, Reddit threads lit up with reactions. One user questioned, “How did Vicky even win over Ranveer?” Another wrote bluntly, “Absolutely, Ranveer deserved it more.”

A fan commented, “SPOILERS: 99% he will win at Filmfare too. On a serious note,, though, no one from the Dhurandhar cast is going to the award shows. I think even for Part 2 they won’t, maybe. As we know, only people who go and perform at these shows win these awards. Ranveer deserved this award.”

Some users went a step further, saying Ranveer has reached a point in his career where awards no longer define him. One wrote, “Ranveer is at a stage in his career where awards don’t define him. He should go the Aamir Khan way and boycott them for good.” A few even predicted that Dhurandhar might dominate at the National Awards instead.

Chhaava vs Dhurandhar

The competition this year was intense. Apart from Vicky Kaushal for Chhaava and Ranveer Singh for Dhurandhar, nominees included Sunny Deol for Jaat and Akshay Kumar for Kesari Chapter 2.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava became a massive box office success. The film earned Rs 807 crore worldwide, making it the first blockbuster of 2025. Vicky’s portrayal of the Maratha warrior king was praised for its emotional depth and intensity.

On the other hand, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, turned out to be a box office storm. The spy action thriller saw Ranveer Singh play Hamza, an Indian spy infiltrating Pakistan’s Lyari to dismantle a terror network. The film crossed Rs 1,300 crore globally, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2026. The ensemble cast, including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, also received strong appreciation.

What’s next: Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic clash

While award debates continue online, fans are now gearing up for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The sequel, starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, is set to release on 19 March. It will clash at the box office with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for the Grown-Ups, promising another major showdown.

For now, Vicky Kaushal holds the trophy, but the internet clearly has its own verdict.