Katrina-Vicky Marriage Rumours: Since the news of their rumoured marriage surfaced, all attention has been on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. As per reports, the venue, bridal Mehendi, and outfits are all set! The duo is said to have been busy preparing for their wedding in Rajasthan. The D-day has been out and it is on December 9. However, Vicky Kaushal's cousin sister has to say something before you read a new revelation. Fans of both the actors will get disheartened as Dr. Upasana (Kaushal's sister) has denied reports about their wedding. Yes, you heard it right!

In an exclusive interaction with Dainik Bhaskar, Vicky Kaushal's cousin sister dismissed the reports about the major wedding happening in the family. Upasana revealed that they are not getting married. While saying no to the reports, she declared that the news about Vicky and Katrina's wedding is just a rumour spread by the media. She added that if something like this will happen, the couple will announce themselves. She also revealed that she spoke to the actor recently and he told her that there was no such thing happening.

It has been reported that Vicky-Katrina are set to have a royal wedding at a luxury hotel in Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur on December 9, 2021.