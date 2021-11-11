Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to soon get married. Though they haven’t confirmed anything on their wedding, but the internet is full of the speculations from the roka ceremony, to a wedding date, an iconic marriage venue and their trousseau. In an exclusive interview, Vicky Kaushal’s ex-girlfriend and actor Harleen Sethi’s close friend revealed Harleen is not bothered.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Skip Honeymoon Post Wedding, Know Here Why

"Harleen has moved on, in a true sense. She has deep dived into work. She is very excited about Ekta Kapoor's 'The Test Case 2' wherein the second part will revolve around her similar to how the first revolved around Nimrat Kaur. Apparently, she recently shot for a song in a film. She is in advanced talks for another web show. And of course, she was praised a lot for Ekta's web show Broken but Beautiful", says a close friend of Sethi.

While Harleen remained unavailable for comment, the source added, "Friends talk to her about Vicky's love affair with Katrina Kaif and their upcoming wedding and she cuts them short and says, 'Don't take me into that zone'."

It’s being reported that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities will take place between December 7 and December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The bride and groom are expected to wear Sabyasachi outfits.