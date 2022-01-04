Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal is a veteran Bollywood stunt coordinator and action director who has worked in films like Krrish, Kaminey, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dhoom: 3, Bajirao Mastani and Dangal. A video of Sham Kaushal working out at a gym has surfaced online where he performed battle rope and netizens think his fitness enthusiast daughter-in-law Katrina Kaif has something to do with it. Ever since the video is on social media, people are going bonkers over it. Sham Kaushal looks every bit inspirational. Fans took to comment section to share that this is happening because of his ‘bahu’ daughter-in-law Katrina Kaif. There are some hilarious comments on Katrina Kaif and Sham Kaushal’s bond, how she has influenced him. One user wrote, ‘Jabse Bahu Katrina Aai Hai Aap Famous Hogye Ho’. Another wrote, ‘Katrina Bahu Ka Asar’.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Mangalsutra While Sitting Comfortably in Hot Pants - Cosy Sweater at New House- See Pics

Right now Katrina and Vicky are staying in their new apartment in Juhu. The diva on Tuesday, shared a couple of pics from her new home and fans are going gaga over it. Vicky gifted Katrina a diamond-studded mangalsutra from Sabyasachi’s Bengal Tiger Collection that she flaunted in her recent pics. The mangalsutra features black and gold beads and two small drop-down diamonds. Mangalsutra is worn by married Indian women. The black and golden beads carry immense importance in Hindu weddings. It is a necklace that a groom ties around the bride’s neck. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Comes To Drop Vicky Kaushal At The Airport, Fans Say 'Awww So Cute'

Well, we are waiting for more pics from them! Stay tuned.