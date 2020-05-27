For the next few years, we will be maintaining social distance and remain indoors as that is the best way possible to curtail the spread of coronavirus. This also means no kisses, no hugs, no high fives, and no handshakes. Amid this situation, actor Vicky Kaushal has come up with a perfect response to handshakes and high-fives. He has shared a video from his training session on Instagram. However, he connected the video – where he is seen defending himself from the punches thrown by his trainer- as his ‘response’ to handshakes and high-fives. The actor captioned the post as: “My response to handshakes and high fives.” Also Read - India's Tally of COVID-19 Cases Inches Closer to 1.50 Lakh; US Records Less Than 700 Deaths For 3rd Consecutive Day | LIVE Updates

Watch it here:



The Uri actor kills the boredom by sharing funny videos. He knows how to keep his followers engaged with several entertaining videos and posts. A few days ago, to shed away some boredom, the actor shared a funny video with a hilarious caption.

View this post on Instagram Himmat-e-marda madade Khuda! A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on May 25, 2020 at 4:35am PDT

Currently, Vicky is living with his family in Mumbai. It was reported that his society in Mumbai was partially sealed after an 11-year-old girl was tested positive for coronavirus. BMC sealed wings A and B of the society and the residents were asked to strictly undergo self-isolation and take precautionary measures to fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh, Karan Johar’s Takht, and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam, a biopic of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. He has also signed Uri director Aditya Dhar’s next, The Immortal Ashwatthama.