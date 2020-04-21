There are reports which are doing rounds on the internet that the housing complex of actors Vicky Kaushal and Rajkumar Rao has been partially sealed after an 11-year-old girl was tested positive for coronavirus. Actor Chitrangada Singh also stays in the same society. As reported in Times of India, the child is the daughter of a director who lives in the C-wing of the complex. Also Read - Will Lockdown be Extended After May 3? Final Call to be Taken at Group of Minister's Meet Today

BMC seals wings A and B of the society and the residents have been asked to strictly undergo self-isolation and take precautionary measures to fight against the spread of COVID-19. Also Read - I Miss Tennis, Trying to Keep Both The Head And Body Focused: Rafael Nadal



A few days ago, actor Ankita Lokhande’s residential building in Malad area was sealed after a man in the complex tested positive for COVID-19.

Even TV actor Sushant Singh’s society was quarantined by the BMC after a COVID-19 positive case was found in the adjacent tower in their society. The actor and his wife Molina Singh took to social media to share the photos and also lauded BMC for sanitizing the area and taking precautionary measures to contain the virus from spreading.

The pandemic coronavirus has been spreading its wings in India. As a precautionary measure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the 21-day lockdown in the country till May 3 and has asked everyone to stay at home. This lockdown has severely hit the daily wage workers in the country who are left with no work and no way to head back to their hometowns or villages. The state and the central government is doing its best to ensure that the basic needs of these people are fulfilled.

As of now, the total number of cases in India has reached to 18,601 with 3,252 recovered.