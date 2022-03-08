Mumbai: Today is International Women’s Day, and social media is ablaze with heartfelt comments honouring women. Several celebrities have also used their social media accounts to appreciate the women in their lives. The latest to post a loving wish is none other than actor Vicky Kaushal for his wife and actor Katrina Kaif and mother Veena Kaushal. The saas-bahu duo is all smiling in the picture shared by the Raazi fame on his social media handle.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Reviews Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Says ‘Shook By Sheer Brilliance’

In the picture, Katrina was dressed in a red suit with floral print and heavy embroidery at the neckline in the photo, and she looked beautiful. She was spotted sitting next to her mother-in-law Veena Kausal, who was holding her in her arms gently. The ladies were ecstatic in the photo, while Kat was spotted holding a present. Vicky posted a sweet caption, that read, "My strength. My world." He added a heart emoji with it.

Check this adorable post by Vicky Kaushal:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Bollywood Divas Setting up New Saree Trends

While fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis. VicKat’s friends from the industry reacted with love. Anchor Mini Mathur wrote, “This is so sweet” with a heart emoji. Actor Sharvari dropped two heart emojis. Katrina’s sister Isabelle too dropped heart emojis on his brother-in-law’s post. How cute!

In December 2021, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in a private yet spectacular ceremony. While work kept them busy, they were able to strike the right balance between their personal and professional lives.

Aren’t Vicky and Katrina just perfect for each other? Watch this space for more updates.