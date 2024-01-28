'Vicky Mere Bina Party...'! Ankita Lokhande Takes Her Last Dig at Husband in Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale

Home

Bigg Boss 17 Grande Finale: Finally, the day has come when the Bigg Boss season 17 winner is set to be announced. The grand finale of the season began with a bang with Krushna Abhishek and Bharti entertaining the audience. As the finale progressed, fun banters were seen between the contestants and finalists. Further, Orry was seen entering. The social media star along with Bharti Singh task the TOP 5 finalists with naming contestants they wouldn’t want to invite to their parties. Abhishek Kumar cited Samarth Jurel, while Ankita Lokhande mentioned Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. Lokhande took a jibe against her husband Vicky Jain and said “Vicky mere bina party kar sakta hai, lekin mai uske bina nahi (Vicky can have a party without me, but I cannot do the same).”

