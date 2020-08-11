Actor Abhishek Bachchan who recently got discharged on August 8 after he tested positive for coronavirus, has shared a special video thanking his well-wishers, fans on social media. Expressing his gratitude towards everyone who wished the actor good health and a speedy recovery, Abhishek Bachchan shared the screenshots of the messages of fans, and celebs including Riteish Deshmukh, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sophie Choudry, and others. While sharing the video, Junior Bachchan wrote, “Words will never be enough. Thank you ALL. #ABCrew”. Also Read - Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut, But it Won't Be 'Zero Academic Year' | Here's How

Abhishek Bachchan was admitted along with father Amitabh Bachchan a few weeks back at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with Coronavirus. His wife and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were also hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 but they recovered soon and returned back home. A week ago, Amitabh Bachchan returned back home and now, a few days back Abhishek was hospitalised.

The Bachchan family is fully recovered now. Abhishek had tweeted his discharge plan on the social media platform. “He wrote, “I TOLD YOU! Discharge plan: YES! This afternoon I tested COVID-19 Negative. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home.” He also added a note of gratitude for the hospital’s medical team and added, “My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them”, read the tweet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhsihek Bachchan will be next seen in The Big Bull which will stream on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. He also has Ladu and Gulab Jamun in the pipeline. He was last seen in the series Breath: Into The Shadows.