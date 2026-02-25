Video: Dipika Kakar’s son Ruhaan says, “Aap kyun ro rahe ho?” before she leaves for second surgery – Watch

Home

Video: Dipika Kakars son Ruhaan says, Aap kyun ro rahe ho? before she leaves for second surgery - Watch

Dipika Kakar health update: Husband Shoaib Ibrahim took to social media to share the procedure was completed successfully and Dipika is doing fine.

Television actress Dipika Kakar recently shared an emotional moment with her fans as she prepared to leave for her tumour surgery. Just before heading to the hospital, her three-year-old son Ruhaan noticed tears in her eyes and innocently asked, “Aap Kyun Ro Rahe Ho Mumma?” The heartfelt exchange has touched many, highlighting the strength and vulnerability behind the actress’s ongoing battle with stage 2 liver tumour.

Dipika, holding back her emotions, told him that she was crying because she would miss him while being away for the surgery. Upon hearing this, Ruhaan was seen hugging and kissing her. For the uninitiated, Dipika has been battling stage 2 liver cancer since early last year. In June 2025, she underwent surgery to remove a tumour as part of her treatment.

Sharing a post on social media, Dipika’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim informed fans that the procedure was completed successfully and that Dipika is doing fine, although she is experiencing some post-surgery pain. “Allah ke karam se aur aapki sabki duaon se Dippi ka procedure ho gaya hai. All went well. She is also doing fine, bas thode pain mein hai, but nothing to worry. Thank you once again for all your prayers”, Shoaib wrote.

Dipika had earlier revealed that the doctors removed 22 per cent of her liver during her cancer surgery.

Throughout the tough journey, the actress was seen remaining open about her health journey, documenting her chemotherapy sessions and recovery process on her YouTube channel.

For the uninitiated, Dipika and Shoaib, who married in 2018, welcomed Ruhaan in 2023. The couple marked their 8th wedding anniversary just recently and a few days before the surgery.

