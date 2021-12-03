Punjab: Kangana Ranaut who was traveling from her hometown Shimla, was attacked by farmers protesting in Punjab’s Kiratpur Sahib. Her car was stopped, surrounded and attacked by protesting farmers in on Friday, demanding an apology from her for comments against the women farmers. The incident took place close to Bunga Sahib gurdwara on the Chandigarh-Una highway. She was travelling from Manali to Chandigarh to board a flight to Mumbai. There are several videos shared by the reporters that showed the farmers carrying their organization flags surrounded the Mercedes car and demanded an apology from her. Police personnel were also seen there, convincing the protesters to clear the road.Also Read - 'No Data' on Farmers' Deaths, So No Question of Financial Aid: Government

A truce was finally reached after Kangana spoke to a few women protesters and she managed to leave the area. In the video, Kangana said, “I have left from Himachal and arrived in Punjab because my flight was cancelled. My car has been surrounded by a mob who are calling themselves farmers and are attacking me. They are hurling abuses at me and threatening to kill me. In this country this kind of mob lynching is happening openly, if I didn’t have security then what would have happened? The situation is unbelievable. If the cops wouldn’t have been here then they would be lynching openly. Shame on these people!” Then, later on she was seen speaking to women protesters. Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Assam Records 187 New COVID Cases, 5 Deaths in 24 Hours

Kangana told the farmers that were she said against the protesters were aimed for Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh who had been demonstrating last year against the centre’s controversial citizenship law, criticised for discriminating against Muslims. However, the actor’s statement contradicts. Also Read - 6 Real Photos of Bollywood Actresses That Show Wrinkles Are Natural, Beautiful, And Absolutely Fine

In another video, Kangana was seen interacting with a woman from the crowd and holding her hand. “I am completely safe and have left from there. Thanks to Punjab police and CRPF,” she added.

Kangana was disappointed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government is scrapping the three controversial farm laws.