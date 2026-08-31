Video: Kichcha Sudeep defends Yash’s Toxic amid mixed response, says ‘Fellow Kannadiga’

At the Bigg Boss Kannada 13 press conference, Kichcha Sudeep explained that his post for Yash and Toxic was simply his way of supporting a fellow actor and Kannada cinema. Watch the video.

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Kichcha Sudeep supports Yash (PC-YouTube)

Kichcha Sudeep is returning as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13, but his recent support for Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups became a talking point at the show’s press conference. During the event on Sunday, August 30, Sudeep was asked about his social media post praising Yash and his latest film.

Kichcha Sudeep on supporting Yash and Toxic

Sudeep gave a brief response and explained that his post was simply his way of supporting a fellow actor and Kannada cinema. “That was my stand to my colleague, a fellow Kannadiga, Kannada cinema and the Kannada effort behind the film,” he said.

His comments come after he publicly praised Yash for choosing to experiment with Toxic instead of making another conventional commercial film after KGF. The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has received a mixed response from audiences and critics.

In his post on X, Sudeep wrote, “Just want to say this, Yash, you’ve genuinely tried something out of the box rather than taking the predictable route of making another regular, expected, formulaic follow-up to your previous commercial blockbuster (sic).”

He further praised Yash for taking a risk with the film, saying, “It takes a different mindset, conviction, and most importantly, the guts to attempt something like this. Toxic is an unusual and commendable attempt.”

Just want to say this, @TheNameIsYash — you’ve genuinely tried something out of the box rather than taking the predictable route of making another regular, expected, formulaic follow-up to your previous commercial blockbuster. It takes a different mindset, conviction, and most… — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) August 28, 2026



At the press conference, Sudeep once again made it clear that his comments were his personal stand in support of Yash, his colleague and the Kannada film industry. Sudeep says not having a film release doesn’t mean he is away from cinema

Sudeep also addressed questions about his own film career. The actor is hosting the 13th season of Bigg Boss Kannada this year despite not having a film release in 2026. However, he said that a gap between releases should not be seen as a lack of interest in cinema. “Nobody bleeds more than me when I don’t have a film release,” Sudeep said.

He recalled the hard work that went into his film Mark, which required him to balance shooting with his television commitments. He said he shot for around 120 days across 22 sets and different locations while also travelling between Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru to host Bigg Boss Kannada. “For five and a half months, I was sleepless. I gave a film. There is nothing bigger than the love I have for cinema,” he said.

Sudeep also explained that several factors can delay a film, including scripts and personal circumstances. He said not working on a film does not mean he is simply taking time off. “Me not doing a film doesn’t mean I am going on a trip or partying. Cinema is my life. I love being in front of the camera,” he said.

Sudeep is currently shooting for Billa Ranga Baashaa

Sudeep is currently working on Billa Ranga Baashaa, his upcoming collaboration with director Anup Bhandari. The duo previously worked together on Vikrant Rona. Backed by Primeshow Entertainment, the film is a futuristic action drama set in a dystopian world in 2209 AD. The makers are currently targeting a release in the last quarter of 2027.

Sudeep also spoke about balancing the film’s shoot with Bigg Boss Kannada. According to the actor, the Billa Ranga Baashaa set is located around 15 minutes from the Bigg Boss house, making it easier for him to manage both commitments. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 premieres on September 6 on Colors Kannada and JioHotstar.