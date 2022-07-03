Filmmaker Karan Johar who was on a family vacation in London returned to Mumbai on Saturday after a two-week long holiday with his kids Yash and Roohi. Kjo and family was spotted by paparazzi as they made an exit from the airport. A video of the Johar family is making rounds on social media which will surely make you go aww! While walking out of the airport, the doting father Karan who was holding his twins’ hands asks them to greet the paparazzi with a namaste to which the kids cutely obliged.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 New Trailer Finally Shows The Guests: Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Samantha Prabhu And Others Spill The Beans

As the Johar family reached the parking area, Karan asked Yash and Roohi to say ‘namaste (hello)’ to the paparazzi with folded hands. He was also seen showing them how to greet with folded hands following which both the children obliged their father. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's New Pics: Karan Johar's 'Rani' Poses With 'Rocky' Ranveer Singh in London

Watch the viral video of Yash-Roohi doing namaste:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bol Bollywood (@bol.bollywood)



In the video, Karan was donning an all-black outfit, a denim jacket, white sneakers and sunglasses. Lil Roohi opted for a black T-shirt, matching shorts, a pink jacket and sneakers, while her brother Yash was also dressed in an all-black outfit and white sneakers. Also Read - Mike Tyson Birthday: Liger Team- Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Have Special Message For The Boxing Legend- WATCH

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is currently busy directing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Perm Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The ace filmmaker is also gearing up for his talk show Koffee With Karan. The trailer of the 7th season was unveiled recently and it features stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor among others.