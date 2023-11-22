Home

Video Of Salman Khan Hugging and Almost Kissing Senior Journalist At IFFI, Goa Goes Viral- Watch

IFFI 2023: The recent appearance of Salman Khan created a buzz around social media. This ACTION by the Tiger 3 actor caught everyone by surprise...

Viral Video of Salman Khan: In the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India the recent appearance of Salman Khan created a buzz around social media. The Tiger 3 actor made a solid appearance at the Film Festival on Tuesday evening, November 21, 2023, and that is when Salman Khan stole the spotlight. During the event, Salman was accompanied by his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, who recently made her Bollywood debut in Farrey, and was seen interacting with the media. A video from the film festival went viral on the internet, that captured everyone’s attention. Salman Khan’s humorous side was on display in the viral video, which the paparazzi captured the moment and shared on social media.

Viral Video of Salman Khan Trying To Kiss Senior Journalist

As Salman Khan walked towards the red carpet, he got excited noticing a familiar face and this is what happened next. In the viral video, the actor had a delightful and heart-warming moment where he hugged a senior journalist and kissed her on the forehead. “Kaisi hai?” he asked, as the journalist responded sarcastically she said ‘drama mat kar.’ Salman Khan’s friendship with the senior journalist reflects a long-standing relationship. The video also showed how Salman in a funny way tried to act as if he wanted to kiss her on the lips.

Watch the viral video of Salman Khan giving a kiss to a journalist:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Netizens were quick to react to Salman Khan’s viral video as they were excited. They flooded Instagram’s comment box after seeing the superstar in his cool mood. One user wrote, ‘My man is such a pookie bear’ and another fan commented, ‘Salman looking handsome.’ The third fan wrote, ‘Salman bhai is actually very nice.’

Salman Khan on The Professional Front

Speaking of Tiger 3, the movie starred Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in the spy verse of the YRF production. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The movie also has a special appearance of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in a cameo role. On its first day in India, the action-thriller made Rs 44.50 across all languages. On Day 10, November 21, 2023, the box-office collection of Tiger 3 stands at Rs 243.60 crore.

