Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has shaken the whole nation. His friends and fans are devastated as they are still unable to sink in this heartbreaking news. His fan pages keep sharing his old pictures and videos dancing his heart out. We have come across one such video of Sushant's doppelganger.

A video of Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike Sachin Tiwari is doing rounds on the internet. In the clip shared on Instagram, he can be seen copying Sushant and mimicking his dialogues. Fans of Sushant say he is looking like him from a side angle and a few section of people say no one can look like Sushant as he is only one.

One fan wrote, "There is and there was only one Sushant…no one can replace him..never," another comment read, "Bhai aapko dekh k achha laga pr hamara sushant kuch alag hi tha."

Take a look at the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram Today I am very sad…..???? A post shared by Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) on Jun 29, 2020 at 6:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) on Jun 25, 2020 at 10:55pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) on Jun 24, 2020 at 12:09am PDT

Sushant Singh Rajput has died at 34. The actor hanged himself at his Bandra residence.

Sushant will be last seen in Dil Bechara directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The film’s trailer released on Monday and everyone is waiting for the digital release. In the trailer of Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput says, “Janam kab Lena hai aur marna kab hai, hum decide nahi kar sakte, Par Kaise jeena hai, hum decide kar sakte hai.” This dialogue leaves everyone teary-eyed.