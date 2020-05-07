Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s fans literally wait for that time when he shares a video for The Lockdown with the Johars. They have been loving the adorable videos of twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar as they take a dig at every possible thing. On Thursday, Karan Johar shared another such video on his Instagram where he gives a glimpse of his tijori from the closet, and the kids call it a washing machine. Lol! Also Read - Karan Johar's Twins Yash, Roohi Declare Their Bathtub as 'Useless,' Watch Hilarious Video

In the video, Yash is seen roaming around with a backpack. When Karan asks his son what he is up to, he says he is looking for a washing machine. When KJo asks where is the washing machine, the little munchkin opens the closet door and says there’s a Tjori. Surprised and shocked, Karan laughs and tells him that it’s not a washing machine and that it is a locker. The filmmaker says it’s of no use given the economic scenario of the country. Also Read - Karan Johar Flaunts His Salt-Pepper Hair Look, Says 'I am Available For Father's Role'

The video is captioned as, “Well we are now back in the closet but this time with a twist #lockdownwiththejohars”. Also Read - I For India: Karan Johar Reveals Concert Collects More Than Rs 52 Crore Funds For Fight Against COVID-19

Watch the video:

KJo is a single father to his twins Yash and Roohi who he welcomed through surrogacy in 2018.

Karan Johar’s next project is multi-starrer movie Takht starring Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is slated to hit the big screens on December 24, 2021 and is one of the most anticipated films of next year.