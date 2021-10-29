Bengaluru: Shocked with the sudden demise of popular Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, thousands of bereaved fans gathered at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday evening to pay their final tribute to Power Star of Karnataka. Earlier in the day, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 after suffering a heart attack. His mortal remains were shifted to the stadium for public viewing.Also Read - Puneeth Rajkumar's State Funeral on Saturday, Mortal Remains to be Kept at Kanteerava Stadium

The actor’s last rites will be held on Saturday after the return of his elder daughter Vanditha from the US, news agency IANS reported. Also Read - Puneeth Rajkumar Complained of Chest Pain After 'Routine Morning Exercise': Hospital Releases Official Statement After Kannada Superstar's Death

On the other hand, Raghavendra Rajkumar, elder brother of Puneeth, however, said that nothing has been decided yet on the last rites. Also Read - ‘Wonderful Personality’: PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Watch the video:

God, took away the lives of crores of his admirers. What bad did he do🙏 Never in his life, 💔😔 #PuneethRajkumar #PuneethRajkumarFans pic.twitter.com/1netN5OsVN — KR  (@ImKalyanRaksha) October 29, 2021

Puneeth, who was known to be a fitness enthusiast, was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain following a two-hour workout in the gym, doctors treating him said. Notably, the actor is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and two daughters Dhriti and Vanditha.

Restless crowds of stunned fans milled around the hospital complex as news came in of the sudden death of the actor, the son of much loved matinee idol Rajkumar who fast outgrew his father’s shadow to carve a place all his own in the Kannada showbiz industry.

Puneeth’s body has been kept at the Kanteerava Stadium to enable the public to pay their last respects.

A state government order latest stated that his last rites will be performed at the Kanteerava Studio where his parents’ Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma were cremated.

According to the state government, the last rites will be performed on Sunday, as the family awaits the arrival of Puneeth’s daughter, who is staying abroad.

According to the hospital, the actor was brought to the hospital with a family doctor diagnosing that he had had a heart attack. “At the time of arrival to the emergency, the patient was non responsive and was in cardiac asystole. Hence, immediate advanced cardiac life support measures were initiated for resuscitation… “The panel of medical experts extended all efforts to save him. He was declared dead at 2.30 pm on 29.10.2021,” read the statement by Dr Ranganath Nayak, a cardiologist at Vikram Hospital.