VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Turns Mannat Lawn Into Football Arena For Son AbRam, SRKians Hail Family Moment – Watch

Shah Rukh Khan played football with his little one AbRam at Mannat lawn in the viral video. Internet is divided as 'Dunki' actor's privacy breach raises concern - WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan LEAKED Video: A video of Shah Rukh Khan playing football inside his home went viral on social media. The actor was spotted with a group of men, including his little munchkin AbRam in the viral video. Bollywood Badshah was seen in a white t-shirt and black shorts alongside others. Netizens wondered if Shah Rukh Khan’s older son Aryan joined the boys on the field. While many enjoyed watching Shah Rukh Khan in his element with his family, others expressed worry over his privacy. The ‘Dunki‘ actor’s football video was widely circulated on his fan pages.

Shah Rukh Khan Plays Football at Mannat – WATCH

Latest :-🥰Shah Rukh Khan playing football at Mannat with his family and house aide 😍😍@iamsrk @teamsrkfc pic.twitter.com/kohju7llFc — TEAM SHAH RUKH KHAN KOLKATA (@tsrkkolkata) February 6, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan’s video quickly gained attention on social media. Netizens dropped hearts, heart-eyes and even fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users said, “He’s happily spending time with family and here people are breaking bangles on what his next should be. Let the man himself decide on correct time (sic).” Another user said, “Best man magic royal in the world King ❤❤❤❤❤👑👑👑👑🤲🤲🤲 (sic).” The third user wrote, “Khan sahab enjoying football.”

Several users also slammed people for breaching Shah Rukh Khan’s privacy. One of the users wrote, “Look at the way the video is being recorded. No privacy at all. Show some respect give him some privacy (sic).” Another user said, “This is privacy breach.”

Fans REACT to Shah Rukh Khan’s Viral Video

When u have plenty of mental peace and endless love from your dear ones what do u do with your free time ? U force your house aids to stop working and play with you. https://t.co/CvA3aL6A1k — Bhoot (@amritaTheBhoot) February 6, 2024

my man’s enjoying his time with his loved ones meanwhile his fans was having a beef with each other these past few days lol i love him https://t.co/D4g1KnPblR — fɑу (@aesfaentic) February 6, 2024

He’s happily spending time with family and here people are breaking bangles on what his next should be. Let the man himself decide on correct time https://t.co/S3DvUwTE6I — Vedant. (@VedokaVed) February 6, 2024

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan’s home, Mannat, is now a significant landmark in Mumbai. Fans from all across India often flock to his well-known home, stopping by the front door to take pictures or even get a close-up look at the actor. According to magicbricks.com, his wife and producer Gauri Khan designed the sprawling 27000-square-foot residence.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently appeared with Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The superstar hit a hat trick with his third and last release of 2023, after Jawan and Pathaan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.