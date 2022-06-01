New Delhi: Singer KK’s untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the country. Before taking his last breath, the singer performed at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata. However, he collapsed and fell to the stairs post his concert. A video of his last moment wherein the Singer can be seen rushing to Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) at around 10:30 PM has emerged online. In the clip, KK can be seen taking hasty steps as he walked after complaining of chest pain after the concert.Also Read - KK Dies at 53, LIVE Updates: Singer Looked Unwell in Viral Video From Concert; Suffered Head Injury, Mamata Announces 'Gun Salute'

Netizens have shared the video on several social media platforms. Meanwhile, his fans have also argued that the authorities should have called a stretcher after he complained of uneasiness. “Why was he made to walk, after he complained of chest pain”, a user wrote.

Singer KK’s Last Video Surfaces Online | Watch

Note: India.com can not claim the authenticity of the video.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death over his demise. The case has been lodged with New Market Police Station under whose jurisdiction falls the five-star hotel where KK had put up and felt unwell before being taken to a hospital, an officer said.

“We have started an investigation into singer KK’s death and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market Police Station. We are talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital,” the police officer added.

KK’s Last Social Media Post on Instagram

In his last Instagram post, KK had apprised his fans about the event at Nazrul Mancha. 10 hours before his untimely demise, KK took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from his concert at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@kk_live_now)



In one of the pictures, KK was holding up the mic, possibly in-between a song performance. In the second picture, he was greeting the audience with his hands wide open. “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all”, the singer had posted with kiss emojis.