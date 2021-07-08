Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s elder brother and producer Vir Chopra has passed away on Monday due to COVID-19 complications. According to a source, he was admitted to a hospital in suburban Mumbai where he was being treated for Coronavirus for almost 21 days. Late Vir Chopra had worked on films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Broken Horses, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and 3 Idiots with filmmaker-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

According to a report in the Times of India, late Vir Chopra had traveled to the Maldives amidst the pandemic and had got infected with the deadly virus. “There is not much clarity but it seems that Chopra contracted coronavirus when he was in the Maldives. After spending a couple of days, he was rushed to Mumbai and was admitted in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a hospital. He was being monitored continuously for three weeks but succumbed to the virus due to health complications.”

Over the last few months, you must have seen a lot of celebrities from the industry visited the Maldives. The island nation had become a hub for Bollywood bigwigs. In May, the Maldives government decided to temporarily suspend the issuance of tourist visas for travellers originating from South Asian countries.

Vir Chopra is survived by his wife Namita Nayak Chopra who has worked in the film industry as a sound designer.

May his soul rest in peace.