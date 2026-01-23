Home

Entertainment

Vidnyan Mane alleges cheating, fraud, and blackmail by Palaash Muchhal; singers lawyer demands proof

Vidnyan Mane alleges cheating, fraud, and blackmail by Palaash Muchhal; singer’s lawyer demands proof

Actor-producer Vidnyan Mane has levelled serious allegations against singer-composer Palaash Muchhal, citing cheating, fraud, and blackmail, while the Muchhal camp denies all claims.

Actor-producer Vidnyan Mane has made shocking claims against singer-composer Palaash Muchhal. In a complaint filed in Sangli, Maharashtra, Vidnyan accused Palaash of cheating on Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

But the allegations don’t stop there. Vidnyan also claims he was cheated out of over Rs 40 lakh in connection with an unreleased film in which he had invested. According to him, the Muchhal family allegedly tried to blackmail him to invest an additional Rs 10 lakh, threatening that he wouldn’t recover his original money if he refused.

Vidnyan’s side of the story

Speaking to HTCity, Vidnyan described an explosive incident during wedding celebrations in November 2025. “I was at the wedding celebrations when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers,” he claimed.

He further alleged attempts at financial coercion. “When I met his mother (Amita Muchhal) last month, she said the budget to release the movie has now increased to Rs 1.5 crore. They asked me to invest another Rs 10 lakh or I wouldn’t get any money back. They started blackmailing me and threatened to throw me out of the film, thus I was forced to file a complaint,” Vidnyan said.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Muchhal’s response

Shreyansh Mithare, advocate for Palaash Muchhal, strongly denied the allegations. “He (Vidnyan) claims he has paid us money, but there is no evidence whether he paid by cheque or bank transfer. All the allegations about Palaash being caught with another woman, what is the evidence?” Mithare asked.

He added, “We don’t know this guy; we met him through Smriti’s father (Shrinivas). We have no direct connection with him. Why did he keep quiet so long? It’s only after the marriage broke that he (Vidnyan) has turned up. Palaash is exploring his legal options.”

With Vidnyan’s complaint now lodged and both sides making serious claims, this case could soon turn into a major legal showdown. While Vidnyan maintains his allegations are true, Palaash Muchhal’s team insists there is no evidence to support any of the claims. The coming weeks may see both parties heading to court to resolve the dispute.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.