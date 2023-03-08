Viduthalai Part-1 Trailer Twitter Review: Soori-Vijay Sethupathi’s Noir-Thriller Hailed For Intense Look And Stellar Cast
Viduthalai Part-1 Trailer Twitter Review: Soori and Vijay Sethupathi's crime-thriller is being praised by netizens for its intense look and stellar cast.
Viduthalai Trailer Twitter Review: Tamil cinema is once again striking back with the success of Vikram (2022), Ponniyin Selvan – 1 (2022), Varisu (2023) and Thunivu (2023). However, filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s crime-action-thriller Viduthalai gives more of Jai Bhim (2021) and Jana Gana Mana (2022) vibes with its social element and rooted storytelling. The action reminds of Pushpa: The Rule (2021), Vikram and Kaithi (2019). However, the Soori-Vijay Sethupathi starrer has brought a fresh take with its engaging trailer. Viduthalai blends socially relevant theme with PAN (popular-across-nation) India entertainment in this revolutionary actioner. Netizens are going gaga over the trailer and hailing Sethupathi, Soori, Gautam Menon and Vetrimaaran.
CHECK OUT VEDUTHALAI PART-1 TRAILER:
CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO VIDUTHALAI TRAILER:
Viduthalai is set for a theatrical release on March 31, 2023.
