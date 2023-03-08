Home

Viduthalai Part-1 Trailer Twitter Review: Soori-Vijay Sethupathi’s Noir-Thriller Hailed For Intense Look And Stellar Cast

Viduthalai Part-1 Trailer Twitter Review: Soori and Vijay Sethupathi's crime-thriller is being praised by netizens for its intense look and stellar cast.

Viduthalai Trailer Twitter Review: Tamil cinema is once again striking back with the success of Vikram (2022), Ponniyin Selvan – 1 (2022), Varisu (2023) and Thunivu (2023). However, filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s crime-action-thriller Viduthalai gives more of Jai Bhim (2021) and Jana Gana Mana (2022) vibes with its social element and rooted storytelling. The action reminds of Pushpa: The Rule (2021), Vikram and Kaithi (2019). However, the Soori-Vijay Sethupathi starrer has brought a fresh take with its engaging trailer. Viduthalai blends socially relevant theme with PAN (popular-across-nation) India entertainment in this revolutionary actioner. Netizens are going gaga over the trailer and hailing Sethupathi, Soori, Gautam Menon and Vetrimaaran.

CHECK OUT VEDUTHALAI PART-1 TRAILER:

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO VIDUTHALAI TRAILER:

#Vetrimaran is back this time has a heavy resemblance of LTTE but he is going to strike hard #Viduthalai https://t.co/WE3adXfSyp via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/LLV2WUbJNZ — Sachin Mᴵˢ ᴴʸᵖᵉᵈ ᶠᵒʳ ᴸᴱᴼ (@Nostraadamus_) March 8, 2023

Vetri – Ilayaraaja – Vijay Sethupathi – Soori pic.twitter.com/Z6hafz5wEB — J. (@Highonfilmss) March 8, 2023

We fight for the inclusion of all in society. Are we the separatists? Most promising one! #Viduthalai pic.twitter.com/dBDtz0y6ut — Mannu (@_mannu04) March 8, 2023

Viduthalai is set for a theatrical release on March 31, 2023.

