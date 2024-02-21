Home

Entertainment

Vidya Balan Files FIR Against Fake Instagram Account Extorting Money in Her Name

Vidya Balan Files FIR Against Fake Instagram Account Extorting Money in Her Name

Vidya Balan on Tuesday reached out to Mumbai Police against this fake Instagram account who contacted her friends in the industry for money.

Vidya Balan files an FIR against unknown person

Mumbai: Actor Vidya Balan has filed an FIR against an unknown person for making a fake social media account. The actor on Wednesday, filed an official FIR at the Khar Police Station in Mumbai, alleging that the person whose identity is not known yet, has reached out to her friends and fans for money through that fake account. The police have begun their investigation into the matter.

Trending Now

As mentioned by Vidya in her FIR, the person running the fake account has been asking people for money in exchange for work in the industry. The actor also alleged that the person made an identical Instagram account along with a gmail account to coordinate with victims further. The Khar police registered an FIR under Section 66 (C) of the IT Act 2000 in which ‘whoever, fraudulently or dishonestly make use of the electronic signature, password or any other unique identification feature of any other person, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine with may extend to rupees one lakh’.

You may like to read

After filing the FIR, Vidya also took to her Instagram stories to officially warn her fans and followers of the fake account in her name. She asked her followers to block the account and report it to Instagram, and further not fall for anyone demanding money in her name. She wrote in her Instagram stories, “Hello everyone… first the phone number and now someone is running an account in my name. From this account, he is contacting people with my name. My team and I have reported it. You should also report and block this account. This will be very good for us. He is talking to many of my friends and many of my people. Please don’t entertain it and report and block it (sic).”

Vidya, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of her new film titled ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ which also features Ileana D’Cruz, Prateek Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy. It is slated to hit the screens on March 29.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.