Mumbai: Actor Vidya Balan has opened up on facing gender bias and how it makes her angry. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Vidya talked about the same and mentioned that it 'happens much less now'.

Vidya recalled a dinner table incident where she was told that she should know how to cook. "I remember people telling me over a dinner that Oh my god, you don't know how to cook. I said, 'No both Sidharth and I don't know how to cook'. They said, 'But you should know how to cook na…I wanted to say (enacting as if she wanted to hit somebody) why should it be any different for Sidharth and me?" the actor said. She also added that when her mother used to ask her to learn to cook, she used to tell her, "Why the hell should I learn to cook, I will earn enough to hire a cook or marry a man who can cook."

During the interview, Vidya also added that all of us face gender bias and it may not be necessarily from the opposite sex. "Even I think we all tend to judge each other, box each other as human beings and it's a little sharper for women or with women. Of course, I have faced gender bias. I get angry… I get angry and then I just give them a piece of my mind. It happens much less now, but still," she added.

On the work front, Vidya will be next seen in Sherni, the trailer of which has already been released. In the movie, Vidya is playing the role of Indian Forest Service (IFS) and is placed in a world where she has to face sexism and also use her intellect to cleverly trap the tigress. The movie will be released on June 18 on Amazon Prime Video.