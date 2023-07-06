Home

Vidya Balan revealed that she had reached a point in her life where she had almost given up on finding love. She talked about how she got attracted to Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Actress Vidya Balan recently opened up about her relationship with husband, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. While she doesn’t often discuss her personal life, Vidya shared details about how they first met and the circumstances she was going through at the time. Vidya had previously mentioned that filmmaker Karan Johar played a role in bringing them together. However, during the podcast hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia, Vidya revealed that she had reached a point in her life where she had almost given up on finding love.

Vidya Balan expressed that she never saw herself as someone who would get married, especially after going through some unpleasant relationships. The Kahaani actress said, “Actually, I’ve never wanted to be married, I have to be honest with you. I never saw myself as someone who could get married. I wanted to be with someone, but I never saw myself as getting married.”

Vidya Balan on being cheated in the past…

However, after achieving success in her career and feeling the need to share it with someone, she realized that she felt lonely. She had dated a few people, but those relationships didn’t work out, which made her lose hope. The disappointment she experienced, including being cheated on, made her feel even more worthless. But this difficult experience helped her discern between those who were genuine and those who weren’t.

Vidya decided that she wouldn’t actively seek anything serious and instead would focus on having fun. It was during this time that she met Siddharth Roy Kapur, whom she found incredibly attractive. She described it as “lust at first sight.” As they got to know each other, Vidya began to admire Siddharth’s secure and authentic nature, which set him apart from other men she had encountered.

Siddharth made the first move…

Vidya also mentioned that Siddharth made the first move in their relationship, although she later confessed that she had played up certain aspects of their relationship to attract attention. In contrast, Siddharth is known for being private but genuine in his demeanor.

Vidya and Siddharth have been together for 13 years. They got married in 2012 after dating privately for some time.

