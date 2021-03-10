Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has for the first time opened about her marriage with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is a film producer, founder and managing director of Roy Kapur Films and the President of the Producers Guild of India. Vidya and Siddharth have been married for over 9 years and are seen as one of the most enduring couples. Recently, Vidya Balan doles out relationship advice and emphasises why it’s necessary for both partners to not take each other for granted. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the Kahaani actor even revealed about her married life and the lessons she has learnt in the last eight years. Also Read - Vidya Balan Opens Up on Body-Shaming, Says 'I Thought My Body Betrayed Me, Weight Had Become National Issue'

Speaking about marriage, Vidya Balan spilt how the spark goes away in marriage, "Marriage involves a lot of work, I agree because you are living with a person you haven't grown up with. It is so easy for you to take the other person for granted, and that is a terrible thing to happen. And that is when the spark goes away in marriage."

Vidya has shared things she has learnt in the past few years. "What I have discovered in these eight years is that the work involved is the effort not to take the other person for granted, and therefore it's been joyous. If you slip up there, it's not as exciting, just becomes mundane. I love the work that is required to be put in to keep the marriage strong and exciting". the actor told the portal.

Vidya and Siddharth’s love story started when Vidya met Siddharth Roy Kapur at the backstage of Filmfare awards ceremony.

On the work front, Vidya Balan is known for her stellar performances in films like The Dirty Picture, Paa, Kahaani, Kahaani 2, Tumhari Sulu, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal among others.