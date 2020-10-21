The shoot for the film came to a halt in mid-March as the nation went into a lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19. With productions getting back on track while following the required safety protocols, Vidya Balan too has started shooting for the film. Sherni, directed by Amit Masurkar (Newton fame), explores the man-animal conflict. It features Vidya Balan as a forest officer. Earlier this year in February, the star announced the movie with a poster of the film. She wrote on Instagram, “Thrilled to announce my next film – #SHERNI … Cannot wait to start shoot! Directed by: #AmitMasurkar, Produced by: @BhushanKumar @ivikramix #KrishanKumar & #AmitMasurkar. Written by: @aasthatiku” Also Read - Vidya Balan's Timeless Ash Grey Silk Saree is a Must-Have, See The Trending Pictures Here

On Wednesday, Vidya Balan shared a selfie with a virtual 3D tiger cub nestled around her neck. She captioned the photo, “Chalo meri #SHERNI shooting shooting khelein“. Also Read - Vidya Balan Just Wore a Saree Worth Rs 63k And We Are Awestruck - See Viral Photos

Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan And Other Celebs Wish Fans Ganpati Bappa Moriya

Sherni will explore man-wildlife conflict with a storyline that revolves around real-life incidents. In November 2018, Tigress Avni, also known as T1, had made headlines when she was shot dead in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district. Avni’s killing caused outrage among many across the country. The Supreme Court had then directed the forest department and its officials to first tranquilize and then trap Tigress Avni. However, she attacked the team which shot her.

Last seen in Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan shifted the release to the OTT platform because of the coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown.

(With inputs from ANI)