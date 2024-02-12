Home

Vidya Balan Returns as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Check Thrilling Reactions to Kartik Aaryan’s Confirmation

Kartik Aaryan might be leading the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series now but making it grander than ever is Vidya Balan who has now returned to play the iconic role of Manjulika in the third part of the series.

Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan

New Delhi: The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise just got bigger as Vidya Balan returned home with her iconic role ‘Manjulika’. The actor will be seen reprising her old role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which is set as the big Diwali release this year. The film featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead is being directed by Anees Bazmee. On Monday evening, Kartik broke the internet by making the big announcement as he welcomed Vidya on board. “And its happening Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya ❤️‍ This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 (sic),” he wrote while announcing the return of ‘OG Manjulika’ to the franchise.

This also marks Vidya’s first collaboration with Kartik and Anees. The actor was appreciated for performing the role of Manjulika, an alternate personality of a woman named Avni, in the 2007 film which also starred Akshay Kumar, Ameesha Patel and Shiney Ahuja in important roles. It was a Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam film, directed by Priyadarshan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Vidya’s fans have gone bonkers as they learn about the big announcement. Netizens flocked to the comment section of Kartik’s post to express their excitement. One user wrote, “Yayyy.. can’t wait to see this Combo!!! (sic).” Another said, “The Crossover everyone awaiting for is finally happening! (sic).” One user said, “this is gonna be INSANE! Can’t Waitttt!!! ❤️‍ (sic).”

Can it get any bigger?

Vidya’s return to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa world is happy news for the fans. A section of the fans expressed their disappointment with the casting when the makers didn’t rope in Vidya in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Tabu played the role to the T but fans continued to miss Vidya. Reacting to her absence from the film, the actor told Bollywood Hungama that she didn’t want to comment on whether or not someone offered her the film. Vidya highlighted how it was a different film altogether and they were just keeping the title. “I think, that would be very unfair to wonder whether it will be able to match. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was great and I think even though they are using the title, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a completely different film. I’d love to watch it though,” she said.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ended up collecting Rs 185.92 crore nett in India and Rs 221.33 crore worldwide. The film was the first hit after the Box Office drop following the pandemic. The makers didn’t take a long time to announce the third film in the franchise. Giving it a Diwali release seems all the more interesting now. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 can’t get any bigger now. We are excited for the film. Are you?

