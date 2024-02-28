Vidya Balan’s Reaction to Pestering Fan’s Selfie at Pankaj Udhas’ House Goes Viral- WATCH

Home

Vidya Balan was spotted outside Pankaj Udhas's house to pay her final respects to the singer. However, a video of fan pestering for selfie went viral.

Vidya Balan's Reaction To Her Fan's Response Outside Pankaj Udhas's House

The legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas was cremated on Tuesday. Actress Vidya Balan was seen outside his residence to pay her final respects yesterday afternoon. The Bollywood actress exhibited exceptional composure when a fan attempted to take a selfie. Despite a request from her team to refrain from taking a selfie in light of the circumstances, the fan did not budge. Vidya refused to give in and remained calm the entire time. Despite being badgered nonstop, the Bollywood actress dealt with the situation in the best way possible.

As more visuals surfaced from the last rites of the maestro, this video of a fan pestering her went viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

Many other celebrities gathered together to honour Pankaj Udhas’s musical legacy. This sudden event is truly a reminder of the impact Pankaj Udhas had on the music industry. The famous Ghazal singer died due to prolonged illness on February 26, Mumbai. From Chitthi Ayee Hai to Ahista, Panjak Udhas has truly enlightened his fans with his singing talent.

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

Pankaj Udhas died on February 26 and the singer’s last rites were held yesterday, i.e., Tuesday. Many renowned figures including Vidya, Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, and Sunil Gavaskar were spotted outside the singer’s residence to bid farewell to him.

The solemn news was shared by Pankaj’s daughter on her Instagram post with a message, saying”With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness.” Tears and tributes flowed while paying final respects to the legendary singer

Pankaj Udhas’s Musical Journey

The artist was born on May 17, 1951, and began his career in 1980 with the release of his debut ghazal album named ‘Aahat’. Pankaj earned immense popularity throughout his musical journey and was most popularly known for his timeless track named ‘Chitthi Aayee Hai’ from the film ‘Naam’. With over 50 albums and hit songs, Pankaj Udhas will forever hold a special place in the hearts of everyone.

