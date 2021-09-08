Mumbai: Vidyut Jammwal in his latest LIVE video talked about his best friend Sidharth Shukla. Vidyut shared a few of his moments with Sidharth, whom he knew for 15 years. They were not only gym buddies but also used to spend their time together after work. Jammwal revealed Sidharth and he shared comfort as he used to call him randomly and say, ‘Oye Kahan Hai, Mein Aa Raha Hoon’.Also Read - Pavitra Punia on Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's Bond: Yeh Rishta Pati Patni Se Kam Nahin Tha

Vidyut, in his life shared Sidharth Suhkla’s mantra, ‘To Be The Man, You Gotta Beat The Man’. By calling him ‘asli mard’, the Commando actor said, “Sidharth has always been the real –Mard- Why I call him that, because he never had a superiority. He used to greet watchman, kids, knew what to talk to whom. His mother raised him and that’s why he was a gentleman. Sidharth’s mother always greeted me and made me eat ghar ka khana as she knew I am not from Mumbai. Sidharth was that friend whom I used to share my everything because he played the role of a critic.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Father and Brother Remember Sidharth Shukla: 'Vishwas Nahi Ho Raha!'

Vidyut Jammwal recalled the last time he met Sidharth Shukla

Vidyut said it was in July when he met Shukla, “When I met Shukla, he had randomly called me and we spent around 3.5 hours together. There were a lot of media people outside his house and Shukla said ye jo pap culture hai Yidyut, actors phone karte hai aaj mein gym jara hu, aaj mein lunch pe jara hu, toh aap aaye picture lene. Sidharth was one such actor who never called paps. His fans loved him, and he respected paps a lot but Shukla never liked.” Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Prayer Meet Clip by Brahma Kumari Sister Goes Viral, BK Shivani Shares Rita Shukla’s Strong Nature - Watch

Sidharth Shukla never used to name any girls name in media, keeping in mind the self-respect. He was a well-spoken guy and knew everything how to use his intelligence.

Watch the full video of Vidyut Jammwal Here:

In the end, Vidyut dedicated their favourite song of Fast and Furious and said, never thought I will be dedicating this to you, Jaldi gaya but shaan se gaya”.