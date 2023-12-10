Home

Vidyut Jammwal Goes NAKED For 43rd Birthday in Himalayas, ‘Alone Every Year…’

Vidyut Jammwal shook the internet with his bare body pictures from a Himalayan hideaway on Instagram. Renowned for his affinity for the outdoors, the actor gave up all comforts to enjoy some alone time. The actor lived like a genuine yogi, who was bathing, cooking, and doing everything with no [piece of clothing on his body at all. The actor said that a shepherd from the area took some of the images he posted.

Vidyut Jammwal dropped pictures from his birthday celebration amidst mountains and wilderness. The caption read, “My retreat to the Himalayan ranges – ‘the abode of the divine’ started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year. Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing “Who I am Not“ which is the first step of knowing ‘WHO AM I’ as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature.”

Inside Vidyut Jammwal’s Himalayan Birthday Celebration:

Vidyut Jammwal posed with his hands high in the air, showing off his toned arms, in one photo. He further added, “I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna- receiving & emitting vibrations of happiness and love. I vibrate at the frequency of COMPASSION. I vibrate at the frequency of DETERMINATION. I vibrate at the frequency of ACHIEVEMENT. I vibrate at the frequency of ACTION.”

“It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with and come back home, ready to experience a new chapter in my life – Reborn. Also would love to share that this solitude is inconceivable to the mind, but experiential only when in awareness .. I’m now ready and excited for my next chapter – CRAKK releasing in theatres on Feb 23rd, 2024 🥳Pic courtesy – A local shepherd Mohar Singh, ” concluded the actor.

