Vidyut Jammwal as Sher Singh Raana: Actor Vidyut Jammwal is going to take on the role of 'Sher Singh Raana' in his debut biopic, directed by Shree Narrayan Singh and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, after dominating the action genre. Witness the true story of an unreal guy in 'Sher Singh Raana,' an edge-of-your-seat drama about a patriotic Rajput who undertook the riskiest mission of bringing back India's 800-year-old pride – Prithviraj Chauhan's ashes. Sher Singh Raana caused a stir in India when he was barely a teenager by eluding the high-security Tihar jail using mental deception rather than assault.

Vidyut Jammwal gave a glimpse of the poster of Sher Singh Raana on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "It's time to be #SherSinghRaana! #ShreeNarrayanSingh @vinod.bhanushali @ranashersingh17 @bsl_films @matargashtifilms #KamleshBhanushali @the_vishal_gurnani @Vishaltyagi00 @Inkiam @hitz.music.official @abbassayyed77 @juhiparekhmehtaofficial"

Take a look at Sher Singh Raana's poster:

Excited to join the team of Sher Singh Raana, Vidyut Jammwal says, “Sher Singh Raana marks my first biopic. I think destiny connected the dots when the role of the fearless Sher Singh Raana came to me. I look forward to working with Vinod Bhanushali and Shree Narrayan Singh.”

Talking about the casting, director Shree Narrayan Singh quotes, “When you hear tales of Sher Singh Raana you know that his life and his experiences were filled with adventure and intrigue. While Vidyut has conquered the action space, in this film we see him take on a character he has never attempted before. It is about this man whose sole focus was to do something for his nation.”

Talking about his collaboration with Vidyut Jammwal producer Vinod Bhanushali says, “Sher Singh Raana will shed light on a story that created a stir in India years ago. Audiences will witness Vidyut in a never seen before character and the vision Shree will bring on screen is definitely going to be gripping.”

The biopic on Sher Singh Raana is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali & Vishal Gurnani of Bhanushali Studios Ltd and Vishal Tyagi & Mohammed Imran Khan of Matargashti Films.

Vidyut Jammwal fans excited much? Watch this space for more updates.