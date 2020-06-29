Actor Vidyut Jammwal objected to the ‘big announcement’ made by Disney+Hotstar. The actor’s next titled Khuda Hafeez has found its way through OTT release in the absence of theatre screening. On Monday, the streaming giant made an announcement and released the list of seven films including Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, The Big Bull, Dil Bechara, Lootcase, Sadak 2 and Khuda Hafeez. However, the big announcement show that came live on Disney+Hotstar saw only Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. This irked Vidyut who pointed out how both he and Kunal Kemmu were snubbed in the entire announcement process and their films were not given equal importance. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar on Abhay Deol's 'Lobbying in Award Shows' Post: If You Seek Validation, You'll be Disappointed

While sharing a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Vidyut wrote, “A BIG announcement for sure!!

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES” (sic) Also Read - Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India And More: 7 Hindi Films to Stream on Disney+Hotstar

A BIG announcement for sure!!

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020

Vidyut received a lot of love for speaking out against inequality and mentioning how it’s a ‘cycle’ and he will keep putting more effort to achieve equality in his profession. The press conference that’s still going on features Varun Dhawan as the moderator asking questions to Ajay, Akshay, Abhishek and Alia Bhatt. Both Vidyut and Kunal were not a part of the conference. It is the same lack of representation that Vidyut talked about in his tweet.

The actor’s film is a romantic thriller and also features Shivalika Oberoi. It’s directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

In the press conference, the celebs talked about losing out on the magic of the first-day-first-show and how they have been spending their time at home watching various digital shows and interacting with the family members. The stars also released the new posters of their films including Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Meanwhile, among the seven films that are releasing on Disney+Hotstar, Dil Bechara has been made available free for the audience to give a tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who features in the film along with debutant Sanjana Sanghi.