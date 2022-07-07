Vidyut Jammwal on nepotism: It took actor Vidyut Jammwal 10 years to bag his first project in the film industry. The actor, who is a trained martial artist and is one of the best ones at this craft, is all set with the release of his next film – Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha. In a conversation with india.com and the entire Zee group, Vidyut spoke about how Bollywood is really not as difficult as it seems from the outside. He also talked about how the star kids definitely have an upper hand over those who have no prior connections in the industry.Also Read - Exclusive - Vidyut Jammwal Remembers Sidharth Shukla, Reveals How His Mom's Strength 'Changed My Life' - Watch Video

Vidyut is a believer in positivity and hard work and he mentioned that God will give you the right thing at the right time when you are fully prepared in His eyes. When asked if he feels grateful for the struggle he has had in life, the actor said, “You said struggle but honestly, I never felt like I was struggling. When you go to an engineering college, you can’t say that you are struggling. If you think like that, you are never going to get a job. For me, that phase was completely educative. I was getting to learn so much from everyone at that time. People make statements like ‘Bombay is full of struggle’ and I feel that’s not really true though. I believe you will get the work when you are really ready for the job. It’s a process, you can’t call it a struggle and it’s beautiful whatever it is.” Also Read - Makers Of Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2' Apologize For Hurting Religious Sentiments- Read Official Statement

Vidyut lives in reality though. He understands that those who are not from film families definitely have to try harder to taste success or to simply be in that position where people can recognise them as actors. He said it’s important for you to build an army of positive people around you because these are the ones who will help you stand when you feel like you are losing. Also Read - Vidyut Jammwal in And as 'Sher Singh Raana' - Biopic on The Rajput Who Brought Ashes of Prithviraj Chauhan Back to India

The actor said, “There’s no denying that you benefit a lot when you have your parents working in the same industry. It could be any industry. If your parents have a sweet shop, you know you can at least work there. I am not from Mumbai so I keep travelling to various places and wherever I go, I tell people that it’s not as difficult as it seems from the outside. If you have talent and if you believe in that… if you believe that you are unique – then it’s not that difficult. You should know yourself very well though. You should have those people around you who are ready to put their faith in you. It makes your life and that phase easier.”

Vidyut brought a sense of ease and emotion into his conversation and that probably was the best part of his interview. You can watch the full conversation here:

Starring Vidyut and Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead, Khuda Haafiz 2 is hitting the theatres this Friday. The film is directed by Faruk Kabir and it’s the sequel to their 2020 hit film Khuda Haafiz which was set in the backdrop of Dubai. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!