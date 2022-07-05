Vidyut Jammwal remembers Sidharth Shukla: Actor Sidharth Shukla’s demise left a huge void in the hearts of his fans and friends. They say it takes you ages to learn to deal with a loss of this magnitude and his friend, actor Vidyut Jammwal agrees. While promoting his upcoming movie Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha in Delhi, Vidyut spoke about his dear friend and how he has managed to cope with the loss.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Trends Big as SidNaaz Fans Celebrate Shehnaaz Gill's Lovable Gesture For Her Man - Watch Viral Video

Speaking to india.com and the entire ZEE group, the actor mentioned that one can never fully heal from such a loss and even he hasn't. He said things keep coming back to him in memories when he suddenly finds a photograph on social media or answers a question like this. Vidyut had shared a video on social media after Sidharth's demise in which he opened his heart out about the man he dearly loved and what the late actor meant to him.

Speaking about what it takes him to come out of that emotionally exhausting phase in life, Vidyut said, "There can't be a process to come out of something so emotional. You just go through it. When you go through it, you realise the extent of it. You can't be imagining something like this. You can't think like 'how would I react if someone close to me dies tomorrow'. The thought that comes at that time is not right."

He talked about Sidharth’s mom, lovingly called Rita Ma, and how she immensely helped him deal with that emotional phase. Vidyut said his friend’s mom acted like the biggest pillar of strength at that time. He said, “It never leaves your mind. In fact, I came across this photo today on Twitter from one of my old fashion shows and it just (takes you back). You can’t heal from something like that. I learned a very beautiful thing from his mom that I swear I had never heard before. His mom changed my life. I met her recently and there’s something she told me. Aunty never cried after Sidharth’s demise and even now, you will never see her shedding tears. She told me, ‘Vidyut, scene kya hai? Itne log uske liye ro rahe hain. Main nahi rougi ab. Mera beta upar hai aur usko pata hona chahye ki baaki sab ro rahe hain par his Maa is strong.’ This is what takes you back. You can’t be prepared for this.”

When asked if it’s important for an actor to be emotionally invested in his life, he said, “It’s important for a human being to be emotionally invested in something. I think that’s a person’s number one quality. It’s like you are asking a doctor if he/she is emotionally connected to his patient or not. Of course, he is. It’s just that he knows how to balance his emotions well.”

Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a heart attack.

Meanwhile, Vidyut’s Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha which also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi is hitting the screens on July 8. The film is directed by Faruk Kabir and is the sequel to his 2020 film Khuda Haafiz.