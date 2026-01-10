Vidyut Jammwal shocks the internet with bold tree-climbing video, explains ancient practice behind it – watch

Vidyut Jammwal has always stood apart in Bollywood for his raw strength, discipline and deep connection with ancient martial arts. Known as one of the fittest actors of his generation, Vidyut is trained in Kalaripayattu, one of the world’s oldest fighting systems that originated in Kerala. Over the years, he has often used social media to share glimpses of his intense lifestyle. But his latest post left many completely stunned.

On Saturday, the actor shared a video on Instagram that quickly went viral. In the clip, Vidyut is seen climbing a tall tree with effortless speed and control. What truly grabbed attention, however, was the fact that he was not wearing anything. To maintain modesty, his back was covered using an ‘evil eye’ emoticon, but the boldness of the act still took social media by surprise.

What was Vidyut Jammwal trying to convey through this video?

Along with the video, Vidyut wrote a detailed caption explaining the reason behind the act. He shared, “As a Kalaripayattu practitioner, I delve into the yogic practice of Sahaja once a year. Sahaja means returning to a state of natural ease and instinct, fostering a deeper connection to nature and inner awareness.”

He went on to explain the scientific side of the practice as well, adding, “Scientifically, it activates numerous neuroreceptors and proprioceptors, enhancing sensory feedback and improving balance and coordination. This leads to greater body awareness, heightened mental focus, and a profound sense of grounding.”

For Vidyut, the act was not about shock value but about reconnecting with nature and instinct, something he believes is often lost in modern life.

How did the internet react to Vidyut’s Instagram post?

As expected, the comment section exploded with reactions ranging from shock to admiration. One user jokingly wrote, “lekin ped pe chadhne ki liye nanga hone ki kya jarurat thi (But was it necessary to go naked for climbing a tree)?” Another comment read, “Tarzan bhi patte pehenta tha, but sir Aap to mahan ho (Even Tarzan wore a loincloth, but you are in a different league).”

Some users were genuinely inspired. “The confidence you carry within yourself sir biggest inspiration,” commented one follower. Another wrote, “I was definitely not expecting this view.” The video sparked debate, humour and admiration in equal measure.

What has Vidyut been up to professionally?

On the work front, Vidyut was last seen in Madharaasi, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film turned out to be a major box office success, earning Rs 44 crore net in India within just five days of its release.

What makes things even more exciting is his next big project. Vidyut is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the new Street Fighter reboot. Based on the popular video game franchise, the film will feature him playing Dhalsim, the iconic yogi known for his fire-breathing abilities. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the film features a strong international cast including Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson and several others.

Whether it is his films or his philosophy, Vidyut Jammwal continues to challenge norms, and this time, he has once again made the world stop and look.