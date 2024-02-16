Home

Vidyut Jammwal’s Upcoming Action-Sport ‘Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa’ To Feature 8 International Athletes – Read More Details Here

Vidyut Jammwal's forthcoming action sports drama film "Crakk" is garnering attention for the right reasons. As both the actor and producer, he has ensured authenticity in every aspect of the movie.

Vidyut Jammwal is gearing up for his upcoming release Crakk. The actor said that the movie will be a treat to fans’ eyes as they will see him perform his career-best stunts in the upcoming movie. Jammwal mentioned that director Aditya Datt and co-stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson have made extraordinary efforts to elevate the film. For the unversed, Vidyut is also the producer of the movie. To make the film action-packed, the Crakk team has brought on board eight international athletes, who will be competing with Jammwal in the film.

The actor, renowned for his action-hero persona, expressed that Datt’s confidence in him inspired him to go beyond his limits. They had previously worked together on “Commando 3”. Director Aditya Datt reveals, “After scouring over 200 athletes worldwide, we hand-picked what I call ‘The super eight’. There are 24 others who play integral roles in the film, each showcasing prowess in multiple sports.”

All the eight athletes who will be a part of the movie are, South Africa’s Alfonso Orosco, an expert in slacklining, American free runner Kacper Lipski, China’s Liana Hu known for her martial arts, and Russia’s Katarzyna, who is trained Parkour artist. Tomasz Przybylik, Martin Espanola, Milsoz Jarmolowicz and Lukasz Nowak complete the octet.

In “Crakk,” Jammwal and athletes engage in various perilous sports, from rock climbing to downhill mountain biking and obstacle racing to freestyle skiing. Prioritizing the cast’s safety, Datt ensured they underwent thorough training to master each sport before filming commenced. “Vidyut and the eight athletes spent over 30 days in Poland, refining their skills and stunts,” the director noted. Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson also feature in this action-packed film.

Meanwhile, during an interview with PTI, Vidyut said, “You’ll see everyone doing their best. This is the best action I’ve done in my life… In ‘Crakk’, I enjoyed working with these people. Aditya is a friend of mine, I like the way he thinks. He sees me as Superman, he thinks I can do well. That’s what makes me really push my bar.”

He further added, “There are times when he sends me videos of crazy people believing I’ll do it. Then you see them in the movie, that means I’ve done it. I love people around me like that who are completely unhinged. Then I get to work with people who are self-made, really passionate, they give more than they have been asked to give.”

Vidyut’s film is produced by himself and Action Hero Film. The movie is helmed and written by Aditya Datt and will hit the big screens on February 23, 2024.

