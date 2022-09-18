Vignesh Shivan Gets a Sweet Surprise on His Birthday: Vignesh Shivan recently got a sweet surprise from his wife Nayanthara on his 37th birthday. The Kollywood filmmaker and actor had an unexpected birthday celebration with his actor wife Nayanthara below the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE. It became one of the most memorable celebrations for Vignesh, as he was joined by his family on the special occasion. The power couple are seen twinning in black in two pictures shared by the filmmaker on his Instagram handle. In the third photo he is seen smiling as he is joined by his family. The actor-filmmaker wrote a heartfelt note along with the pictures feeling grateful for the special day and thanking his better half for the surprise.Also Read - GodFather: Nayanthara Introduces Herself as Sathyapriya Jaidev, Check First Look of Telugu Film

VIGNESH SHIVAN REJOICES OVER SWEET SURPRISE FROM WIFE NAYANTHARA

Vignesh captioned his post as "A birthday filled wit pure love from a loving family Awesome surprise by my wife ☺️ my thangam a dreamy birthday below Burj Khalifa with all my lovely people wit me ! Can't get better and more special than this :)Always thanking God for all the lovely moments he gives me in this blessed life ! ☺️☺️☺️."

CHECK OUT VIGNESH SHIVAN’S INSTAGRAM POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Paint Spain Red With Romance, Newlyweds Pose At The Kiss Wall In Barcelona- Inside Pics & Video

Vignesh and Nayanthara tied the knot on June 9, 2022 at Mahabalipuram, Chennai. Rajnikanth, Mani Ratnam and Shah Rukh Khan were among the attendees at the wedding.

Nayanthara will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan slated to release around June 2023.

