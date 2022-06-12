South Indian actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who recently married, apologized to Lord Venkateswara devotees for wearing shoes in the sacred shrine in Tirumala on Friday. Vignesh issued an open apology, saying the pair had shown no disrespect to Lord Venkateswara, whom they revered with the deepest devotion. For the unversed, Nayanathara was found wearing footwear during a photo shoot outside the temple and this created a furor among devotees of the Lord after the media highlighted the incident. Against this backdrop, Vignesh Shivan expressed deep regret in a letter for hurting the sentiments of devotees.

After their wedding at Mahabalipuram on Thursday, Nayanathara and Vignesh Shivan traveled to Tirumala on Friday to participate in the Kalyanam rite at the holy temple.”It is with the same zeal that I and my wife, Nayanathara, drove straight to the temple from our marriage venue at Mahabalipuram to take part in the Kalyanotsavam of the deity without even going to our homes,” he said.

When a video showing the couple walking along the Mada Streets of the hill temple with their footwear went viral on Friday, they found themselves in the middle of a controversy. Vignesh Sivan said that in their anxiety-driven hurriedness to have some photos clicked in front of the main temple, they did not realise that they were sporting the footwear. “Further compounding our woes we were also mobbed by several enthusiastic shutterbugs. The photo shoot was done only with an intention to etch the sweet moments in our memory and as such there was no mala fide intention behind it.” “In fact, we had visited the town five times last month with an intention to get our wedding celebrated atop the sacred shrine, but could not do so owing to other logistics,” he added.

A legal notice was apparently delivered to the newlyweds for wearing footwear within the shrine and getting clicked. Meanwhile, Nayanthara wore a beautiful yellow saree with a heavy choker and matching earrings for their temple visit and first public appearance as a couple. On the other side, Vignesh was seen wearing mundu.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knots on June 09, 2022, in a lavish ceremony in Chennai. The couple exchanged wedding vows in the presence of loved ones. The filmmaker shared some dreamy wedding pictures on his social media and fans showered their blessings on the couple.

