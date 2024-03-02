Home

Vignesh Shivan Responds To Social Media Buzz, After Nayanthara Reportedly 'Unfollows' Her Husband On Instagram

Vignesh Shivan Responds To Social Media Buzz, After Nayanthara Reportedly ‘Unfollows’ Her Husband On Instagram

Director and producer Vignesh Shivan, recently shared a story on Instagram that brought an end to the buzz of Nayanthara unfollowing her husband on the social media platform. Read along.

Chennai: Actor Nayanthara’s husband Vignesh Shivan, finally put an end to the rumors regarding his wife reportedly unfollowed him on Instagram after sharing a cryptic post. It is to be noted that, it was the first post shared on Instagram after Nayanthara unfollowed him. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been together for more than 10 years now. Vignesh took to his Instagram Story and shared a post of Nayanthara’s beauty brand. It is to be believed that by sharing his wife’s post on his Instagram handle, he is putting an end to the rumours. Read along.

To end the rumours of Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan made the right decision to bring the rumours to an end. In the post shared by Vignesh it is noticeable that Nayanthara’s skin brand is a title sponsor for an award show, and to end things on a positive note, Nayanthara has now followed back her husband on his IG handle.

Take a look at Vignesh Shivan’s Instagram Story:

What Exactly Happened Regarding Nayanthara ‘Unfollowing’ Her Husband

The Annapoorani actress made the headlines on social media after, multiple users noticed that she had reportedly unfollowed her husband on Instagram after sharing a cryptic post on Instagram that read, “She’s gonna forever say ‘I got this’ even with tears in her eyes (sic).” The message shared by the actress was believed that things weren’t going right between Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. It is also worth noting the fact that Nayanthara never had an official Instagram handle. It was in August last year the diva onboarded the social media platform.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Married Life

On June 9, 2023, it was an auspicious day for the couple to get married in the outskirts of Chennai, located in Mahabalipuram. Their magical wedding was attended by prominent celebrities from Kollywood and Bollywood. The couple also welcomed their sons via surrogacy in October 2022.

Nayanthara’s Professional Front

It is worth noting that Nayanthara debuted in her Bollywood film, Jawan starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and other prominent actors. She was last seen in the film Annapoorani, which became a huge debate on the internet. The actress and film were served with FIR and were asked to be taken down from OTT for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. In her pipeline, Nayanthara will be shortly seen in Mannangatti: Since 1960 and Nayanthara 91.

